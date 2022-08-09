News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Medical staff cycle for new defibrillator

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:20 PM August 9, 2022
Birchwood Medical Practice manager Wayne Catchpole,

Birchwood Medical Practice manager Wayne Catchpole, left, and Dr Stuart Davidson take part in the fundraiser for a new defibrillator. - Credit: Birchwood Medical Practice

Staff at Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham are doing a cycle-a-thon to raise money for a community defibrillator. 

The team is aiming to raise £2,250 for the lifesaving equipment, which would be located at the front of the Park Lane practice with 24-hour public access. 

District and county councillor Lucy Shires, who is supporting the fundraiser, which runs 8am-6pm today (Tuesday), said: "When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts.

"Together with CPR, the prompt use of a defibrillator is critical in giving people in our community the best chance of survival. 

"In the North Walsham West there is only one other 24-hour publicly accessible defibrillator which is at Waitrose.

"A more accessible defibrillator could be the difference between life and death."  

All of those taking part in the cycle - on two static bikes at the practice - is in the saddle for 30 minutes. 

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-birchwood-riding-for-community-defibrillator to donate.

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles pictured with Matthew Rice and Patricia Parnell outside Cley church

Gallery

Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon