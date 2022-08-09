Medical staff cycle for new defibrillator

Birchwood Medical Practice manager Wayne Catchpole, left, and Dr Stuart Davidson take part in the fundraiser for a new defibrillator. - Credit: Birchwood Medical Practice

Staff at Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham are doing a cycle-a-thon to raise money for a community defibrillator.

The team is aiming to raise £2,250 for the lifesaving equipment, which would be located at the front of the Park Lane practice with 24-hour public access.

District and county councillor Lucy Shires, who is supporting the fundraiser, which runs 8am-6pm today (Tuesday), said: "When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts.

"Together with CPR, the prompt use of a defibrillator is critical in giving people in our community the best chance of survival.

"In the North Walsham West there is only one other 24-hour publicly accessible defibrillator which is at Waitrose.

"A more accessible defibrillator could be the difference between life and death."

All of those taking part in the cycle - on two static bikes at the practice - is in the saddle for 30 minutes.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-birchwood-riding-for-community-defibrillator to donate.