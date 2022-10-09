News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Health

Aylsham charity 'delighted' to now offer care at home

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:40 PM October 9, 2022
A man with a laptop and a woman at a table in a meeting room

Philip Macdonald, CEO, and Lynsey Constable, care manager of Aylsham and District Care Trust discussing the CQC registration. - Credit: Fiona O'Hara

A north Norfolk care trust can now offer personal care at home after successfully registering with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Aylsham and District Care Trust (ACT) was set up in 1985 to support the sick and those with physical or mental disabilities, as well as for combatting loneliness.

Lynsey Constable, Care Manager for ACT, said: "I am delighted that the hard work of the team at ACT has paid off in achieving registration with the CQC. 

"It is a mark of their dedication and expertise that we can now deliver personal care in the home allowing our members to feel supported whilst being able to live independently in their own homes which is incredibly important to them."

Philip Macdonald, CEO, said: "We can support members of our community in many ways and this is another extension to the ethos and vision behind our charity."





