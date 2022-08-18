Project for 'healing garden' launches in Holt

The recruitment day will take place at the Treehouse cafe in Holt. - Credit: Google StreetView

Establishing a 'healing garden' for vulnerable people is the goal of a new project which is launching in Holt.

Called 'the Healing Harbour', a group of volunteers wants to provide a natural setting to support and promote the wellbeing of people in the community.

Alison Brennan, from the project, said: "Our vision is to provide holistic support through the provision of therapies such as art, music, reflexology, animal and horticulture."

Working in collaboration with the Treehouse community cafe, Ms Brennan said the garden would be for "people in our community with life-limiting conditions and palliative diagnoses and their families to come and enjoy supportive therapies."

A recruitment day for the project team will take place at the Treehouse in Charles Road on Sunday, September 4, 11am-3pm.

Anyone who wants to find out more about the project can email Ms Brennan at TheHealingHarbour22@gmail.com.