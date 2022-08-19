News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Inquest held into death of senior care assistant at her home

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:29 PM August 19, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The death of a 48-year-old woman at her home in Mundesley was due to a combination of disease prescription drugs she took for pain, an inquest has found.

Hayley Tracy, 48 and who worked as a senior care assistant, died on January 27.

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, led an inquest into her death at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Friday, August 19. 

She was found dead at her home just after 9am, and was unable to be revived by a community first responder, and a paramedic who arrived afterwards. 

Mr Milburn said Ms Tracy was prescribed a number of medications as she suffered from severe back pain.

He gave her medical cause of death as respiratory failure caused by morphine toxicity and bronchopneumonia. 

Mr Milburn gave his condolences to her family and said in a narrative conclusion: "Hayley died as a result of excessive use of prescribed morphine and natural disease."


