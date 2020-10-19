Law firm’s new ‘phoenix’ branch opens next to site of Budgens fire

A law firm’s new office has opened in north Norfolk, just months after a devastating fire destroyed a supermarket right next door.

And to thank the firefighters who saved their new premises from going up in flames as well, Hayes + Storr Solicitors have presented The Fire Fighters’ Charity with a cheque for £1,000.

The firm, which already had branches across north and west Norfolk, has opened a new one in Kerridge Way, Holt, adjoining the town’s Budgen’s, which burned down on the evening of June 20 due to an electrical fault.

Jim Pallister, a director at the Holt branch, said: “When we saw the images we thought we’d lost the building, but the magnificent Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service concentrated their efforts on containing the fire and thankfully they managed to save our new office. We probably wouldn’t be here without them.”

The law firm’s building has been given a special name in recognition of its near miss - ‘Phoenix House’ - after the mythological bird that is reborn out of the ashes of its predecessor.

Miranda Marshall, branch co-director, said: “There are buildings that deserve to be named because they have a story to tell and ours is one of them.

“The new offices offer easy access with social-distancing as necessary and are more modern.”

Scott Norman, Norfolk’s assistant chief fire officer, accepted the donation, and said: “The Budgens fire was very challenging for our crews but we were pleased that we were able to stop it from spreading further, and that Hayes + Storr are able to open in their new location as planned.

“The Fire Fighters’ Charity does some great work and we are pleased that this donation has been made to mark our efforts in Holt that night.”

Budgens owner CT Baker wants to eventually rebuild in the same spot as the former supermarket.

But they are planning to put up a smaller, temporary supermarket in the car park north of Kerridge Way until those plans are finalised.

It is anticipated the temporary store will operate for 15 months. Plans show it would be about half the size of the original Budgens, which opened at 1985.