Search

Advanced search

Law firm’s new ‘phoenix’ branch opens next to site of Budgens fire

PUBLISHED: 07:50 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 19 October 2020

Law firm Hayes + Storr has donated �1,000 to the Fire Fighters� Charity to thank them for saving the building in Holt they were due to move in to at the time of the blaze which destroyed the nearby Budgen's supermarket. Pictured are, from left, Jake Bayley, Laura Weston, Ricky Pointer, Miranda Marshall, Jim Pallister, Tony Pointer, Louis Tidswell, Ross Smith, Jane O�Kane, John Baker and Laura Challis. Picture: Hayes + Storr

Law firm Hayes + Storr has donated �1,000 to the Fire Fighters� Charity to thank them for saving the building in Holt they were due to move in to at the time of the blaze which destroyed the nearby Budgen's supermarket. Pictured are, from left, Jake Bayley, Laura Weston, Ricky Pointer, Miranda Marshall, Jim Pallister, Tony Pointer, Louis Tidswell, Ross Smith, Jane O�Kane, John Baker and Laura Challis. Picture: Hayes + Storr

Archant

A law firm’s new office has opened in north Norfolk, just months after a devastating fire destroyed a supermarket right next door.

The Budgens site in Holt following the fire earlier this year. Picture: Stuart AndersonThe Budgens site in Holt following the fire earlier this year. Picture: Stuart Anderson

And to thank the firefighters who saved their new premises from going up in flames as well, Hayes + Storr Solicitors have presented The Fire Fighters’ Charity with a cheque for £1,000.

The firm, which already had branches across north and west Norfolk, has opened a new one in Kerridge Way, Holt, adjoining the town’s Budgen’s, which burned down on the evening of June 20 due to an electrical fault.

Jim Pallister, a director at the Holt branch, said: “When we saw the images we thought we’d lost the building, but the magnificent Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service concentrated their efforts on containing the fire and thankfully they managed to save our new office. We probably wouldn’t be here without them.”

The law firm’s building has been given a special name in recognition of its near miss - ‘Phoenix House’ - after the mythological bird that is reborn out of the ashes of its predecessor.

You may also want to watch:

Miranda Marshall, branch co-director, said: “There are buildings that deserve to be named because they have a story to tell and ours is one of them.

“The new offices offer easy access with social-distancing as necessary and are more modern.”

MORE: Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

Scott Norman, Norfolk’s assistant chief fire officer, accepted the donation, and said: “The Budgens fire was very challenging for our crews but we were pleased that we were able to stop it from spreading further, and that Hayes + Storr are able to open in their new location as planned.

“The Fire Fighters’ Charity does some great work and we are pleased that this donation has been made to mark our efforts in Holt that night.”

Budgens owner CT Baker wants to eventually rebuild in the same spot as the former supermarket.

But they are planning to put up a smaller, temporary supermarket in the car park north of Kerridge Way until those plans are finalised.

It is anticipated the temporary store will operate for 15 months. Plans show it would be about half the size of the original Budgens, which opened at 1985.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Brother councillors fail in house bid for historic village

Tom FitzPatrick, left, and Vincent FitzPatrick, both North Norfolk District Councillors, had a bid for permission to build a house in a yard in Walsingham rejected by the same council's planning committee. Images: Norfolk Conservatives/Vincent FitzPatrick

Law firm’s new ‘phoenix’ branch opens next to site of Budgens fire

Law firm Hayes + Storr has donated �1,000 to the Fire Fighters� Charity to thank them for saving the building in Holt they were due to move in to at the time of the blaze which destroyed the nearby Budgen's supermarket. Pictured are, from left, Jake Bayley, Laura Weston, Ricky Pointer, Miranda Marshall, Jim Pallister, Tony Pointer, Louis Tidswell, Ross Smith, Jane O�Kane, John Baker and Laura Challis. Picture: Hayes + Storr

Cotton bud, bottle tops and nurdles - small mountain of waste washes up on beach

Part of the plastic haul collected from the beach between Eccles and Sea Palling by Sarah Lloyd. Ms Lloyd said these were pieces of plastic coating used on lobster pots. Picture: Sarah Lloyd

Road to shut for zebra crossing works

Part of Happisburgh Road in North Walsham will close for works on a zebra crossing. Picture: Google StreetView

Norfolk records highest daily number of coronavirus cases- but still way below national average

Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases. The rate of infection has continued to grow in Norwich (pictured). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY