Hay and straw bales are going up in flames as police search for firebug

A number of hay bales have been set alight around north Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Ian Burt

A firebug has been setting hay and straw bales alight around north Norfolk.

Police said a number of straw bales were set on fire at a farm in Felmingham near North Walsham. The incident happened between 11pm on Monday, March 2 and 8.15am on Tuesday, March 3.

The second incident is reported to have happened between 6pm on Sunday, March 1 and 6.45pm on Monday, March 2. Straw bales were set on fire at a farm in North Barningham, and a fence was also cut, enabling pigs to escape.

In a third incident, a number of hay bales were set on fire at a farm in Aylsham Road, North Walsham on Tuesday, March 3 between 5am and 6.15am.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas during the times stated to contact PC Peter Davison at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/15609/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.