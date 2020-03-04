Search

Advanced search

Hay and straw bales are going up in flames as police search for firebug

PUBLISHED: 16:15 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 04 March 2020

A number of hay bales have been set alight around north Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Ian Burt

A number of hay bales have been set alight around north Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Ian Burt

A firebug has been setting hay and straw bales alight around north Norfolk.

Police said a number of straw bales were set on fire at a farm in Felmingham near North Walsham. The incident happened between 11pm on Monday, March 2 and 8.15am on Tuesday, March 3.

The second incident is reported to have happened between 6pm on Sunday, March 1 and 6.45pm on Monday, March 2. Straw bales were set on fire at a farm in North Barningham, and a fence was also cut, enabling pigs to escape.

In a third incident, a number of hay bales were set on fire at a farm in Aylsham Road, North Walsham on Tuesday, March 3 between 5am and 6.15am.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas during the times stated to contact PC Peter Davison at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/15609/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Hay and straw bales are going up in flames as police search for firebug

A number of hay bales have been set alight around north Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for HGV centre in ‘small village’ refused by council over safety fears

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre have been refused. Photo: Google Streetview

Charity run to mark fifth anniversary

David Acott, who David's Run is held in memory of. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Why Norfolk is leading the way in remembering our war heroes

Aylsham war memorial, one of the monuments listed after requests to Historic England. Pic: Archant

Boy left ‘devastated’ after bike stolen from school

Elias Jolly's bike was stolen from Bure Valley School in Aylsham. Picture: Camilla Jolly
Drive 24