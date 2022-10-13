Youngsters donate to food bank at harvest festival
- Credit: Supplied
School pupils have taken part in a harvest festival at a crematorium, and lent a hand to a local foodbank.
More than 40 youngsters from Roughton's St Mary's Church of England Primary School visited Cromer Crematorium along with teachers and family members for the event.
Rodney Clark-Ward, site manager, said Tim Morton from North Norfolk Foodbank was the festival's guest speaker.
He said: “Harvest is the time when we seek to share our gratitude to the land which grew crops to keep us nourished over the winter months.
“Access to food remains a barrier to many people in our local community and we wanted to make sure that our activities help support those in need.
“Tim spoke to the congregation about how the foodbank works and how it is needed now, more than ever.
“The donations of food that were made on at the Harvest Festival were distributed around Cromer within days.
“The festival went very well, and we are very much looking forward to the children returning to take part in our Christmas service later this year.”