Happy to chat benches introduced in North Norfolk parks

Published: 11:39 AM May 11, 2021

Happy to chat benches have been installed in Holt Country Park

People visiting some of North Norfolk's most picturesque parks are being encouraged to strike up a conversation with one another.

North Norfolk District Council has designated a number of benches on trails in three of its Green Flag parks as 'happy to chat' benches.

The idea behind the initiative is simple – if a visitor is open to having a conversation with another park-goer, they can sit on one of the benches, to indicate they are happy to chat.

The scheme follows others up and down the country and aims to improve wellbeing, reduce loneliness and encourage friendly interactions among visitors to the parks.

Happy to chat benches have been introduced in Holt County Park, Pretty Corner Woods and Sadler’s Wood.

Colin Brown, sports, recreation and countryside manager for NNDC said: “Given the current climate and what everyone has gone through in the last year, being locked away with a lack of social contact, now is the perfect time to introduce them."