Favourite emerges among names for Norfolk beach bell

The fully assembled Time and Tide Bell sitting in Happisburgh primary school playground before it's installed on the beach. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

A clear favourite has emerged among the shortlist of names for a bell which will be installed on a Norfolk beach.

Unless there is a turnaround, the Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell will be called the Spirit of Haisbro.

The other contenders are The Invincible, The Defiant, The Doggerland and The Nelson - and voting will remain open until the middle of September.

The wooden paddle which will be moved by the waves and ring the bell. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

Liz Dixon, of the organising committee, said people were able to vote for their preferred name by commenting on the Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell Facebook page.

Ms Dixon said: "People are still able to vote for one of the other names, or they can back the leader."

The proposed name's spelling of 'Haisbro' comes from the name of a sandbank off the coast of Happisburgh.

The bell will be the final one of more than 15 installed at various points right around the British coastline, with other locations including Aberdyfi in west Wales, Bosta on the Isle of Lewis and Trinity Wharf on the Thames Estuary in London.

The first bell was installed by the beach in Appledore, Devon, in 2009.

The Happisburgh installation has been funded by a £15,000 Arts Council England grant and another £6,000 raised by the community.

Half of the Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell, when it previously in the village in 2019. Pictured are, from left, Anne Barry, Liz Dixon, Val Howson and Robert Payne. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

The bell - which sits in an oak frame - is now fully assembled and is at the village school's playground.

Ms Dixon said: "It looks quite rustic. The frame has been made from a 400-year-old storm-damaged oak from the property of the artist in Devon.

"Once it gets soaked with sea water it could last for thousands of years - so we've locked up that bit of carbon for a long time."

The next challenge will be transporting the sculpture from the playground to the beach.

The mechanism which goes through the middle of the bell. The clappers and paddle will be attached to this. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

Local farmer Thomas Love will lend his forklift to take the bell, which weighs 1.5 tonnes, as far as Cart Gap but volunteers with beach-going tractors are still needed to transport it across the sand.

Also pending is the marine licence, which could take from a couple of weeks to a couple of months.

Ms Dixon said she hoped the bell would be able to be placed over autumn, and a party would be held to mark its inauguration next summer.

An artist's impression of the Time and Tide Bell, which will be installed on the beach in Happisburgh. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell
















