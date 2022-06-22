An artist's impression of the Time and Tide Bell, which will be installed on the beach in Happisburgh. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

A call to the public for help naming a new beach bell in Norfolk has already generated more than 20 ideas - but it won't be called 'Bell McBellface'.

Among the other names suggested for the sculpture, which will be installed in Happisburgh in late September, are 'The Invincible Bell', a reference to the Royal Navy ship which sunk off the coast in 1801, and 'The Nelson Bell'.

Robert Payne, who leads the Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell group, said the next step will be whittling down the suggestions before posting a shortlist on social media for the public to consider.

"We will eliminate names like Bell McBellface," he said.

Half of the Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell, when it previously in the village in 2019. Pictured are, from left, Anne Barry, Liz Dixon, Val Howson and Robert Payne. - Credit: Happisburgh Time and Tide Bell

The bell is made of bronze and will be held in a wooden structure. It will toll at high tide.

Writer Kevin Crossley-Holland is composing an inscription which will be engraved on the clapper.

Ahead of installation, the organisers are waiting for a marine licence and planning permission.