Happisburgh Lighthouse reopens to the public

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:27 AM July 28, 2021    Updated: 11:44 AM July 28, 2021
Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the windows on the lantern room of the lighthouse

Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the windows on the lantern room of Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk as it prepares to reopen to visitors after being closed since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: PA

Happisburgh Lighthouse has opened its doors to visitors for the first time since before the pandemic.

On Sunday, July 25 visitors were welcomed back into the famous lighthouse for the first time since 2019.

Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the bulb inside the lighthouse

Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the bulb inside Happisburgh Lighthouse. - Credit: PA

The iconic beacon was saved by the local community in 1990, and today it is the only independently operated working lighthouse in the UK.

Each summer since 1991 it has hosted a limited number of public open days to give visitors the chance to climb the 112 steps to the lantern and learn about the lighthouse's unique history.

Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the handrail inside the tower of the lighthouse

Happisburgh Lighthouse is reopening to the pubilc. - Credit: PA

Patrick Tubby, the chairman of Happisburgh Lighthouse Trust, said: "After having to suspend public access for the whole of 2020, and the first half of this year, it's been great to welcome visitors back. 

"Last weekend's open day started off with a sea fret, but conditions did slowly clear as the day went on, with many early visitors pledging to come back on a clear day to enjoy the view!"

Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours. Picture: Nick Butcher

Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The lighthouse will be open on Sundays throughout the summer. Bookings are recommended, the minimum height limit for visitors is 1.15m (45in).

The windows on the lantern room are cleaned at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Happisburgh on the North Norfolk coast

The windows on the lantern room are cleaned at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Happisburgh on the North Norfolk coast. - Credit: PA

The windows on the lantern room are cleaned at Happisburgh Lighthouse in Happisburgh on the North Norfolk coast

The windows on the lantern room are cleaned at Happisburgh Lighthouse. - Credit: PA


