Happisburgh Lighthouse reopens to the public
Happisburgh Lighthouse has opened its doors to visitors for the first time since before the pandemic.
On Sunday, July 25 visitors were welcomed back into the famous lighthouse for the first time since 2019.
The iconic beacon was saved by the local community in 1990, and today it is the only independently operated working lighthouse in the UK.
Each summer since 1991 it has hosted a limited number of public open days to give visitors the chance to climb the 112 steps to the lantern and learn about the lighthouse's unique history.
Patrick Tubby, the chairman of Happisburgh Lighthouse Trust, said: "After having to suspend public access for the whole of 2020, and the first half of this year, it's been great to welcome visitors back.
"Last weekend's open day started off with a sea fret, but conditions did slowly clear as the day went on, with many early visitors pledging to come back on a clear day to enjoy the view!"
The lighthouse will be open on Sundays throughout the summer. Bookings are recommended, the minimum height limit for visitors is 1.15m (45in).
