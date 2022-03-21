News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Lifeboat launched to search for missing man off north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:19 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 8:45 PM March 21, 2022
The RNLI Happisburgh Lifeboat Station's Atlantic 85 Howard Bell B-899 in action. Picture: Courtesy

RNLI Happisburgh volunteers were called to action to help search for a man believed to be missing off the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Archant

A lifeboat crew was called to help with the search of a man missing off the north Norfolk coast.

RNLI Happisburgh volunteers were called to action at 12.25pm on Monday, March 21, to search the coastline from Happisburgh to Walcott.

The lifeboat was launched ten minutes later and headed to the area where the man was last seen.

Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat launched

The Howard Bell RNLI Lifeboat at Happisburgh was called to action to help search for a man thought missing off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: RNLI

Shortly afterwards, HM Coastguard and Norfolk police found the man at the end of Doggett's Lane by a pillar box.

The lifeboat crew were then stood down and returned to the station.

Helmsman Sean Thurston said: "This was the first callout of the year and it was good for all involved to put all their practice to good use and everything went well."

If you see anyone in trouble or believe them to be in danger at sea, on the beach or cliffs then call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.


