Boy dubbed the Happisburgh Hero virtually cycles around Norfolk for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:25 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 05 June 2020

Liam Kelly was dubbed the Happisburgh Hero after virtually cycling the full circumference of Norfolk to thank the NHS. Pictures: courtesy Sharon Kelly

Archant

A nine-year-old boy has been nicknamed the Happisburgh Hero after virtually cycling the full circumference of Norfolk to thank the NHS.

While Liam Kelly could not bike the 181 miles around the county because of the lockdown, he did it as part of his daily exercise, at about four miles per day, finishing at the end of May.

He raised £2,128.07 for NHS Charities Together and his mother Sharon Kelly said: “A completely amazing experience and we have been humbled by the support from all the community.

“Every time we went out people came out to stand on the doorstep to clap, cheer, bang saucepans and wave home-made banners.

“We were joined on two occasions by the Stalham and Smallburgh First Responders biking alongside Liam, and HM Coastguard always showed support when they passed us on the road, even our bin men would toot their horn and cheer whenever we saw them.

“Liam has become quite the local celebrity and has been nicknamed Happisburgh Hero, something he doesn’t quite understand what he has done to deserve.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve received lovely messages thanking us for sharing Liam’s challenge and how it made people feel happy and look forward to seeing him bike passed, and how it brightened up a difficult period.

“The final ride started from Happisburgh Lighthouse joined by Lucy Shires, North Norfolk District councillor, and PC Paul Gwynn from North Walsham, as well as supporters from Happisburgh.

“We biked to Stalham fire station and many people had turned out to line the route. On the final leg from the station to Stalham Academy Liam was accompanied by the First Responders ambulance and cars, rapid response vehicle and the fire engine in procession.

“A number of friends, family and supporters lined the Yarmouth Road to cheer him over the line, where he was presented with a trophy donated by Hewitt’s Trophies & Engraving, from Wayford Bridge.

“HM Coastguard Bacton later visited us to give Liam a bag of presents to congratulate him on his amazing achievement.

“Thanks to everyone for their kind words, donations and support.

“We’ve enjoyed every minute of it, even in the rain and wind.”

