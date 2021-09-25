News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Happisburgh's 'relentless' erosion captured in stunning photo essay

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM September 25, 2021   
An aerial photo of Happisburgh, showing the lighthouse and part of the shoreline affected by coastal erosion.

An aerial photo of Happisburgh, showing the lighthouse and part of the shoreline affected by coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

The crumbling coastline at the north Norfolk village of Happisburgh has been captured in a photo essay. 

Alan Horn, who lives in Bedfordshire and visits north Norfolk every year, said he wanted to highlight the issue of coastal erosion, which he said represented a "genuinely catastrophic scenario" for the community there. 

Alan Horn has captured the erosion of the cliffs at Happisburgh in a photo documentary. 

Alan Horn has captured the erosion of the cliffs at Happisburgh in a photo documentary. - Credit: Alan D Horn

Mr Horn, who walks the North Norfolk Coastal Path every second year, said: "What is obvious is that every year, large chunks of the coastline collapse into the sea – in fact two stretches have eroded by over 50 metres in the last three years. The erosion is relentless.

"Around 30 homes have disappeared in the last 10 years and as many are at risk over the next ten.

The cliff edge at Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion.

The cliff edge at Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

"Whilst coastal erosion is a natural process it is accelerating due to the increasing sea levels and greater storm surges that are affecting the whole world."

You may also want to watch:

Some of Mr Horn's images show wooden sea defences that were built 60 years ago but are now falling away, houses on the brink and parts of the cliffs which have recently collapsed. 

A home awaiting demolition at Happisburgh, one of the effects of coastal erosion.

A home awaiting demolition at Happisburgh, one of the effects of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

They will be featured in an exhibition at the Anteros Arts Foundation in Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, from January 4-15 next year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
  2. 2 The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it
  3. 3 Man struck repeatedly on head with motorcylcle helmet in Norfolk attack
  1. 4 Delays expected on part of A149 during upcoming road resurfacing
  2. 5 Frustration as bid to house Afghan refugees fails
  3. 6 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
  4. 7 Amazing aerial shots show scale of shipwreck
  5. 8 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
  6. 9 Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK
  7. 10 Firefighters called to North Walsham kitchen blaze

Mr Horn said there had been a great deal of talk about the need for communities to adapt to erosion and move away from the areas at most risk.

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion.

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

"However, this is where the discussion breaks down as a clear policy backed by clear funding intentions on adaption does not exist," he said.

"Global warming will increase the regularity of severe storms like those experienced in 1996, 2007 and 2013 and they will undoubtedly accelerate the erosion beyond current estimates.

Beach Road in Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion.

Beach Road in Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

"The estimated rate of erosion for Happisburgh from the position in 2019 is a further 97m in up to 20 years and up to 150m in up to 50 years.

"This is in addition to the dramatic loss of cliff face of over 200m in the last 20 years and represents a genuinely catastrophic scenario for the community as little is being done to protect its future."

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion.

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

Mr Horn's other "photographic documentaries" have sought to capture the effects of our changing world. His subjects have included unprecedented storms in South America's Atacama Desert and Italy's dying mountain villages.  

Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion.

Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion.

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

The crumbling cliffs at Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion.

The crumbling cliffs at Happisburgh, showing the effects of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion.

Crumbling sea defences at Happisburgh, once put in place to slow the rate of coastal erosion. - Credit: Alan D Horn


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Rail in Holt held a 1940s festival PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk | Gallery

Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Man airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after fight near pub

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham cafe owner Royston Young, who has suffered a 60pc drop in trade since the coronavirus out

End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon