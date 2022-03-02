Collection points set up for Ukraine donations in north Norfolk

This pub dates back to the 17th century in the quiet village of Banningham Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2007

Two further collections points have been set up for people in north Norfolk wishing to donate items to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Happisburgh Primary School and the Banningham Crown have both joined the effort to help the thousands of refugees who have been crossing the border into Poland, Romania and other countries since the Russian invasion began.

Jo Baker, a parent at the school, said the school's friends group was co-ordinating with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker about how to send the items to where they were needed.

She said: "People can drop off absolutely anything - toiletries, towels, bedding, toys, anything."

A spokesman for the Banningham collection said: "We're sending a truck to the Poland-Ukraine border at Medyka next week.

"We are gladly funding this ourselves but if anyone wishes to contribute to transport costs, we are accepting small donations also.

"We kindly ask any donations be clean, bagged and labelled."