Hannah takes centre stage in Alan Bennett production

Hannah Smith in the role of actress Lesley, who will feature in an upcoming show at Sheringham Little Theatre called Her Big Chance. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

She has hosted quiz nights, tended bar and even played some dramatic roles.

But Hannah Smith has missed the chance to take centre stage - until now.

Ms Smith is to feature in the role of Lesley in a new production of Her Big Chance - which is part of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads series - at Sheringham Little Theatre.

The character slowly discovers her new role in a foreign film involves revealing more than she first thought.

Ms Smith said of the monologue: “It is very funny, with some cracking lines, but also has bitter sweet undertones as you learn more about Lesley.

“She has only had small parts in the past, always takes them very seriously. We see how she is being exploited and explore whether she is aware of that or not.”

Ms Smith has volunteered at the Little Theatre, working behind the bar and running the venue's new monthly quiz nights.

She played Clara in classic comedy When We Are Married at the theatre - which was also a fundraising event - and has appeared in panto including as principal boy in Sleeping Beauty.

Ms Smith said: “I have always been a bit flamboyant and a show off, but only really got into drama at uni.

"After playing Clara I wanted to keep the momentum going and was happy when asked to play Lesley as a fundraiser for the theatre.”

Ms Smith - who has a creative writing degree - manages a coffee bar in the town’s Courtyard arcade, as well as working in local bars and restaurants.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson, whose husband Simon is directing the show, said: “We are so pleased this production will showcase the talent of Hannah who is a true supporter of our theatre as a performer, volunteer and fundraiser."

The performance will help to raise funds for theatre projects including a planned refurbishment of the Hub.

Her Big Chance will be performed on November 4-5 (Friday and Saturday) in the Hub at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.



