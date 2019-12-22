Video

Festive treat for RBL care home residents

Maria Elayna singing at Halsey House in Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Residents of Halsey House in Cromer got a special festive treat when singer Maria Elayna came to visit.

The 27-year-old singer from Thorpe St Andrew sang a mix of Christmas songs and the hits of yesteryear for the residents of the Royal British Legion care home.

The singer, who performs at care homes across the region, said Christmas was always a special time of year.

She said: "The style I sing is from the 1930s upwards - Vera Lynn, Patsy Cline, Doris Day. I love the older music and it's just wonderful because it brings back so many memories of past times to residents.

"I'm also singing Christmas songs like Winter Wonderland and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - they help to bring back some festive memories at this time of year."

Miss Elayna, a former teaching assistant at Norwich's Harford Manor School, now performs full time.

She said: "I miss working with the children, but singing is where I belong."