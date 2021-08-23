Butchers' milestone raffle hailed as a success

Published: 4:34 PM August 23, 2021

At the charity hog roast and raffle to mark the 75th anniversary of H.V. Graves Butchers in Briston, from left, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, Vicky Graves-Basham, Karl Graves, John Graves, Paul Graves and Sonia Hagon. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Hagon

A charity morning to mark a butchers' 75th anniversary turned into a village "meat and greet".

Sonia Hagon, 33, of H.V. Graves Butchers in Briston, said the Graves family were thrilled with the support shown for the August 21 event, at which more than £3,200 was raised for Briston's church and the Weybourne cancer ward at the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital.

A charity hog roast and raffle to mark the 75th anniversary of H.V. Graves Butchers in Briston. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Hagon

She said: "It went amazingly well with the hog roast and charity raffle. During the morning we had lots of people come and support us."

The family set up a fundraising stand outside the butchers, which was taken over and renamed by Mrs Hagon's great-grandfather Herbert 'Bertie' Graves in 1946, when postwar rationing was still in force.

Sonia Hagon, her brother Bradley Graves, and his daughter Mila, at the charity hog roast and raffle to mark the 75th anniversary of H.V. Graves Butchers in Briston. - Credit: Supplied by Sonia Hagon

Over the decades the business has expanded to include catering and deliveries, a bakery, convenience store, a herd of pedigree Aberdeen angus and other cows and even a caravan site.