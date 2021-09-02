Historic sign features at new auction house's first sale
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
A painted wooden sign that hung from a store in Norwich for many years sold for £850 at the inaugural sale of north Norfolk's newest auction house.
The 'Gunmaker' sign once graced the facade of the gunsmiths Darlow & Company at Orford Hill, below a carved stone stag which is still there today.
The sale of the sign was one a highlight of a two-day event at the Rostrum Fine Art Auctioneers' sale rooms at Groveland Farm, off Thorpe Market Road in Roughton.
Olly Webb, director, said the team was delighted with the first event, which featured more than 700 lots.
“We really hit the ground running with this sale that had been several months in the making,” he said.
“Vendors put their faith in us as a new firm and many were rewarded with strong prices. We are particularly please with the response we are having from clients who are keen to consign to our next auction in October."
