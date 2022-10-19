Season's first grey seal pup born at Norfolk beauty spot

Gallery

The first grey seal pup of the 2022/2023 season at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Pupping season has begun at Blakeney Point, two weeks earlier than last year.

The first grey seal pup has been spotted at the north Norfolk beauty spot, and will be followed in coming months by another 4,500, if predictions prove accurate.

The National Trust's Norfolk coast ranger, Duncan Halpin, at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Duncan Halpin, the north Norfolk coast ranger for the National Trust, which manages Blakeney Point, said: “We’re really proud to announce the birth of the first pup of the season, it’s always a special moment in our year.

“Female grey seals typically live to around 35 years old. They have their first pup at about three-to-five years old.

A grey seal bull at Blakeney Point, Norfolk. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

"Once they’ve had their first pups, they return to the same place each year to give birth."

Mr Halpin said his and his colleagues' job over the coming weeks would be to ensure the seals were undisturbed so the females could give birth and the pups could feed in peace to give them their best chance of survival.

A grey seal cow swimming at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Lasting from October to January, the season turns Blakeney into Britain’s largest seal colony, becoming home to more than 10,000 grey seal cows, pups and bulls.

Mr Halpin said people should stay well away from the seals and only view them from a safe distance.

He said: "Seals are wild animals and can be dangerous, particularly if they feel threatened.

Grey seal cows resting at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

"We therefore ask visitors to keep their distance. Bring binoculars to help you see the seals better.”

The first seal pup was born at the point in 1988. Numbers have increased from just 25 pups in 2001 to 3,012 in 2019.

Grey seals bulls and cows at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Grey seals pup right around the British coastline, starting in Cornwall in August, then moving to Wales and Scotland as the year progresses and finally down the east coast to Blakeney, which is a special haven for the creatures.

The colony's success is believed to be due to low levels of disturbance and mortality during the first few key weeks of life and a lack of natural predators.

Grey Seals bulls and cows at water's edge at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Global grey seal numbers are estimated to be around 400,000 with British and Irish waters supporting about 35pc of the total population.

Grey seal bulls and cows at Blakeney Point. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Grey seals at Blakeney Point, north Norfolk. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

The first grey seal pup of the 2022 season with a seal cow in the background at Blakeney Point, Norfolk. - Credit: Hanne Siebers



