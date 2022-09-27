School launches record label for up-and-coming musicians

Ruby Spiegel, 17, performing at the launch of Strathmore Records, a new label promoting young musicians at Gresham's School in north Norfolk. - Credit: Gresham's School

A school in north Norfolk has launched a record label to help develop and promote young musicians.

Gresham’s in Holt held an event on Friday, September 23 to kickstart Strathmore Records, which will aim to support young artists by giving them a platform to record and release their music.

A sixth-former who goes by the name 4-Entrial recorded the first official release, with a four-track EP heavily influenced by 80s cinematic electronica and her love of classic video games.

A second EP, by Ruby Spiegel, 17, who performed at the launch, will follow soon.

Chris Cooper, music teacher and studio producer, and Justin Myers, head of music technology, in the studio at Gresham's School holding the Strathmore Music sign. - Credit: Gresham's School

Chris Cooper, music teacher and studio producer, and Justin Myers, head of music technology, both professional musicians in their own right, decided to start up the record label to showcase the wealth of talent in the school.

Michelle Wolfe, senior school director of music, said: "The studio and record label have provided a great opportunity to provide real-world experience for our pupils and a great platform to share the incredible and exciting work being produced in the studio."

The launch follows the opening of the Britten Building, home of the school’s music department, by Princess Anne in 2017.

The £6.5m centre, named after composer Benjamin Britten, provides facilities for pupils learning music at Gresham’s and includes a recording studio, a live room and a 140-seater recital hall which, hard-wired into the studio, contains a Steinway C Grand Piano.

The school has also encouraged external use and to date a range of musicians including pianist Adam Johnson, Rollo Armstrong, Kit and McConnell, singer-songwriter Nick Corbin, members of Norwich City Football Club, pop band Martha Gunn and engineers from Abbey Road Studios have all made use of the studio.

Guests at the launch of Strathmore Records, from left to right: Toby Girling, head of performance and vocal studies at Gresham's School; Rollo Armstrong, music producer; and Steven Todd, of Live Nation. - Credit: Gresham's School

Digital Music Production is also now studied as an academic BTEC subject.

Strathmore Music is named in recognition of the family who donated money for Studio.

Music from the label is available on Spotify and other digital platforms.

Other output from the studio, including the annual Gresham’s Girls’ and Gresham’s Guys’ Christmas singles can be found on the Gresham’s Media Youtube Channel.











