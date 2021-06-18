School wins 'eco' status after seven months
- Credit: Gresham's School
Boosting environmental awareness through talks and activities has led to Gresham's School in Holt achieving an 'Eco-Schools Gold Award'.
Pupils formed a group called 'Team Eco' to champion environmental change at the school in order to receive the award, which is handed out by the charity Keep Britain Tidy.
A school spokesman said: "The initiatives included the ‘Turn It Off’ competition, which challenged pupils to save as much electricity as possible by turning off lights and electrical appliances within the boarding houses.
"In total the school saved 146.21 KWh which is approximately £23.80. If continued at this rate, the school could considerably reduce energy consumption and save over £700 per school year."
Pupils also took part in a scavenger hunt, finding items placed in 'environmentally-friendly' places including solar panels and double-glazed windows.
You may also want to watch:
The school began working towards the gold award last October in a process that normally lasts two years but took Gresham's just seven months.
Most Read
- 1 Tax in post: Only Fools and Horses van racks up fines
- 2 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
- 3 Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast
- 4 Earl from Norfolk to join House of Lords
- 5 'Totally unacceptable' - residents on busy road hit out at 1,800 home plans
- 6 Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife
- 7 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
- 8 'We love this street' - New deli opens in Cromer
- 9 'Know the waters are dangerous' - Rip tide warning following rescue from Norfolk beach
- 10 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history