News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

School wins 'eco' status after seven months

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:07 PM June 18, 2021   
Gresham's pupils with their new Eco-Schools flag.

Gresham's pupils with their new Eco-Schools flag. - Credit: Gresham's School

Boosting environmental awareness through talks and activities has led to Gresham's School in Holt achieving an 'Eco-Schools Gold Award'.

Pupils formed a group called 'Team Eco' to champion environmental change at the school in order to receive the award, which is handed out by the charity Keep Britain Tidy. 

A school spokesman said: "The initiatives included the ‘Turn It Off’ competition, which challenged pupils to save as much electricity as possible by turning off lights and electrical appliances within the boarding houses.

"In total the school saved 146.21 KWh which is approximately £23.80. If continued at this rate, the school could considerably reduce energy consumption and save over £700 per school year."

Pupils also took part in a scavenger hunt, finding items placed in 'environmentally-friendly' places including solar panels and double-glazed windows. 

You may also want to watch:

The school began working towards the gold award last October in a process that normally lasts two years but took Gresham's just seven months. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Tax in post: Only Fools and Horses van racks up fines
  2. 2 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  3. 3 Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Earl from Norfolk to join House of Lords
  2. 5 'Totally unacceptable' - residents on busy road hit out at 1,800 home plans
  3. 6 Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife
  4. 7 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  5. 8 'We love this street' - New deli opens in Cromer
  6. 9 'Know the waters are dangerous' - Rip tide warning following rescue from Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Seasonal workers Norfolk

Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Police-accident-2

Norfolk Police | Updated

Police reopen B1150 North Walsham Road, near Coltishall

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park.

Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus