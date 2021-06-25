Students' £15,000 boost for community cafe

Published: 9:15 AM June 25, 2021

Rachel Forsyth, left, and Lorna Berry, right, at the Treehouse Cafe in Holt. - Credit: Submitted by Rachel Forsyth

Pupils at Gresham's School in Holt have raised £15,000 for a community cafe which opened in response to the closure of a children's centre in the town.

The money was raised through fundraisers including a 5km mud and obstacle run around the school site called the Gritty Grasshopper, which raised £4,000, and a Year 10 pupil's coast-to-coast cycle which drew £979.

Lorna Berry, co-director at The Treehouse cafe, said the students' effort was "incredible".

She said: "We opened The Treehouse after our children’s centre closed. We knew how important it was to have a place for people to meet and connect with others as so many are socially isolated and alone, this is even more important due to high levels of child poverty within Holt, these levels have been exacerbated due to the pandemic."

Tom Burnett, who leads the school's charity committee, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils who have worked so hard to raise such vital funds for The Treehouse.

"It has been a challenging year for fundraising but the pupils thought of new initiatives to ensure we could continue raising money throughout the lockdowns and restrictions."