Rockets, maths and animals - science festival comes to north Norfolk
The life of a vet, rocket building and maths tricks will all be on the agenda at a Norwich Science Festival event to take place at Gresham's School's new technology centre.
The Holt school will host the festival 'satellite' event on Wednesday, October 27 at the Dyson Building, which was recently opened after having been funded by a £19 million gift from former pupil Sir James Dyson.
Douglas Robb, headmaster, said: “We are excited to be bringing the Norwich Science Festival to north Norfolk by hosting the Satellite Science Festival in the Dyson Building.
"We look forward to welcoming families from the local community to enjoy the many activities on offer."
Events - suitable for children aged three to 16 - will include ‘How to be a Vet’ with Jess French; a construction challenge with the RAF; rocket building and 'maths tricks to blow your mind'.
They can be booked on the Norwich Science Festival website.
