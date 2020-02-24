'Extremely offensive' - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld) Archant

Nazi symbols and other graffiti have been painted on signs and roads around a north Norfolk town.

The swastika was painted on a village sign, a road sign and the carriageway of Holt Road in Gresham, sometime between 6pm on Friday, February 21 and 10am on Sunday, February 23.

A Gresham resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was disgusted to see the graffiti in the village.

She said: "It's horrible in a lovely little village like this.

"It's extremely offensive to see something like that. We really don't need that sort of behaviour."

The resident said she was aware of a problem with anti-social behaviour among a very small number of residents. She said swastikas had also been daubed on signs in Castle Close and Church Lane.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information about the crime, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 36/13262/20. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.