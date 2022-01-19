Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow
- Credit: Google
A glampsite which opened temporarily last year in a meadow in north Norfolk could be made permanent under new plans.
Gresham Hall Glamping Ltd have submitted an application to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a field to the west of Church Road in Aylmerton, southwest of Cromer.
Accessed via Church Road, the field is not currently in agricultural use and a wildflower meadow has been planted to increase biodiversity.
A glampsite operated there on a temporary basis in 2021.
Supporting documents state the location has been designed to remain as low impact as possible and is in a "secluded, tranquil setting for the guests staying in the tents".
The venue would operate from April to the end of August. During the off-season, the tents, toilets and shower units would be stored off site.
A decision on the bid is expected by March 7.
Most Read
- 1 Eight cosy cafés in north Norfolk to visit this winter
- 2 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk
- 3 Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall
- 4 Two rescued from sinking fishing boat
- 5 Move to make second home owners pay more tax is welcomed
- 6 Former RAF building could again house asylum seekers
- 7 North Norfolk man charged with drugs offences after arrest in Wales
- 8 Bar and restaurant could open in old coach house
- 9 Meet the couple who won holidays by the sea for a year
- 10 Three people injured after Land Rover and lorry crash on the A140