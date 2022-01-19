Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow

An aerial view showing the field in Aylmerton where a glampsite could open permanently under new plans. - Credit: Google

A glampsite which opened temporarily last year in a meadow in north Norfolk could be made permanent under new plans.

Gresham Hall Glamping Ltd have submitted an application to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a field to the west of Church Road in Aylmerton, southwest of Cromer.

Accessed via Church Road, the field is not currently in agricultural use and a wildflower meadow has been planted to increase biodiversity.

A sign directing holidaymakers to a glampsite in Aylmerton in north Norfolk.

A glampsite operated there on a temporary basis in 2021.

Supporting documents state the location has been designed to remain as low impact as possible and is in a "secluded, tranquil setting for the guests staying in the tents".

The venue would operate from April to the end of August. During the off-season, the tents, toilets and shower units would be stored off site.

A decision on the bid is expected by March 7.











