Published: 9:47 AM September 13, 2021

The region's biggest green lifestyle event, organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), is back.

Greenbuild, which was cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place online from November 1 to 12.

The virtual festival will look at ways that communities and local businesses can work together to build a greener, brighter and cleaner future for the area. It will feature a range of online workshops, seminars, debates and Q&A sessions.

Greenbuild at Felbrigg Hall.

All events will be free and open to all.

Greenbuild, which normally takes place at Felbrigg Hall, is the council's free-to-enter annual celebration of all things sustainable and it is now on its 15th outing. It is designed to show people how to lead a greener lifestyle in an affordable and practical way.

Felbrigg Hall.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: "Greenbuild has been a hugely popular annual lifestyle event for many years and it was a great disappointment to have to cancel the event for the past two years due to Covid.

"However, rather than let another year pass, we are excited to offer Greenbuild as a virtual event that is open to all this year.

"Timed to coincide with one of the most important climate change summits of our age - COP26 - we hope the event will reach out to wide audience in North Norfolk and beyond.

Greenbuild at Felbrigg Hall.

"The aim is to inspire, inform and learn from others. Many aspects of climate change will be on the agenda, what progress is being made, who is doing what and how climate change might relate to businesses and residents living in North Norfolk.”

A programme and further details of events will be announced soon but in the meantime, you can sign up to the Greenbuild mailing list by emailing greenbuild@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

In April 2019, North Norfolk became the first district council in Norfolk to declare a climate change emergency. Since then, the council has published its environmental charter, which states the its commitment achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its own estate and operations by 2030.



