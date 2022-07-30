News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Video

Video showcases event lighting up Broads like never before

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:30 AM July 30, 2022
Green Space Dark Skies

Green Space Dark Skies - Credit: Supplied

They have always been a beguiling place, but the Norfolk Broads have never enchanted quite like this.

In mid-June dozens of people, on board wherries, punts, half deckers, dinghies and kayaks, gathered at Barton Broad for an event called Green Space Dark Skies, which involved a mix of music and lights.

Participants became 'Lumenators', carrying coloured lanterns, and people with disabilities were also able to join in, thanks to local charity the Nancy Oldfield Trust's specially adapted boats.

Some of the boats in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

Some of the boats in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

And now a film has been produced about the event to showcase the beauty of the Broads.

It shows footage of the event, set to specially-composed ambient music, and a poem written for the occasion by local writer Hugh Lupton.

Some of the boats in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

Some of the boats in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

He took inspiration from imagining the sight of the Broad from a pilot flying above, glimpsing what looked like a face in the waters below.

One of the participants was John Wassell from the education group Walk The Plank, who said: “Illuminating one of the most precious wetland habitats in the UK - for one hour at dusk - was important to our ambitions to create more guardians of our landscapes." 

Participants hold lights as part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

Participants hold lights as part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

Most Read

  1. 1 Men's Shed members create peaceful garden for care home
  2. 2 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption
  3. 3 'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite
  1. 4 Dog owners warned after 'deadly' blue algae found in Norfolk
  2. 5 Man jailed over cannabis growing operation on town high street
  3. 6 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week
  4. 7 Bus interchange about to open in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Town enjoys first outdoor market in almost 20 years
  6. 9 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee
  7. 10 Out with the old for Holt antiques shop

The event was part of something called Unboxed, which includes a series of 20 gatherings being organised at beauty spots across the UK, as part of a national campaign originally conceived as a celebration of Brexit.

People in boats as part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

People in boats as part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

People taking part in the Green Space Dark Skies event.

People taking part in the Green Space Dark Skies event. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

People taking part in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

People taking part in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

A boat taking part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

A boat taking part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

A light installation which was part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

A light installation which was part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

People taking part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads.

People taking part of the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Old Hall in Edgefield, near Holt, is on the market for offers over £1,300,000

Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The dining pod at The Kingscliff Hotel

Travel Features

Travel: ‘An idyllic seaside escape with top notch dining’

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
The sunken gardens in Cromer.

Beachside rats targets of burrow baiting effort

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon