Video showcases event lighting up Broads like never before

They have always been a beguiling place, but the Norfolk Broads have never enchanted quite like this.

In mid-June dozens of people, on board wherries, punts, half deckers, dinghies and kayaks, gathered at Barton Broad for an event called Green Space Dark Skies, which involved a mix of music and lights.

Participants became 'Lumenators', carrying coloured lanterns, and people with disabilities were also able to join in, thanks to local charity the Nancy Oldfield Trust's specially adapted boats.

Some of the boats in the Green Space Dark Skies at Barton Broad on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Malachy Luckie

And now a film has been produced about the event to showcase the beauty of the Broads.

It shows footage of the event, set to specially-composed ambient music, and a poem written for the occasion by local writer Hugh Lupton.

He took inspiration from imagining the sight of the Broad from a pilot flying above, glimpsing what looked like a face in the waters below.

One of the participants was John Wassell from the education group Walk The Plank, who said: “Illuminating one of the most precious wetland habitats in the UK - for one hour at dusk - was important to our ambitions to create more guardians of our landscapes."

The event was part of something called Unboxed, which includes a series of 20 gatherings being organised at beauty spots across the UK, as part of a national campaign originally conceived as a celebration of Brexit.

