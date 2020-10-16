Delight as three popular country parks keep ‘Green Flag’ crown

A scene from Holt Country Park, which has kept its Green Flag status. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

Three north Norfolk country parks have retained their prestigious ‘Green Flag’ status, just as one of them remains closed following storm damage.

NNDC councillor Virginia Gay. Picture: SUPPLIED BY VIRGINIA GAY NNDC councillor Virginia Gay. Picture: SUPPLIED BY VIRGINIA GAY

Holt Country Park, Sadler’s Wood in North Walsham and Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham are among more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020.

Pretty Corner Woods remains closed following storm damage in September, and will reopen once rangers have finished repairs and clearing debris.

Councillor Virginia Gay, culture and wellbeing portfolio holder at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the three parks, said: “Having well-managed green spaces is paramount for wellbeing.

“The benefits of beautiful woodland parks are countless and we’re so fortunate in North Norfolk to have so many award winning green spaces to visit.

Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham. Picture: NNDC Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

“It’s an honour to be awarded the Green Flag awards again, and we are delighted that our woodlands have such a positive impact on our residents and visitors.”

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, environment portfolio holder, said: “It’s so important that everyone has access to green areas, like our country parks and woodlands and it’s even more important that we have the opportunity to give back.

“To improve our parks and be able to teach others about the environment and ecology in the process is truly wonderful.

“We are proud of our beautiful parks and delighted to receive this quality award.”

A new sculpture of a buzzard and a squirrel at Holt Country Park, by Matt Darge. Picture: Supplied by NNDC A new sculpture of a buzzard and a squirrel at Holt Country Park, by Matt Darge. Picture: Supplied by NNDC

Green Flag awards are given to parks which are kept clean and are easy to access and navigate with signs and information boards. They are also required to hold community events such as treasure hunts or photography competitions.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive from Keep Britain Tidy, added: “It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, North Norfolk District Council has achieved the highest international standards Holt Country Park, Sadlers Wood and Pretty Corner Woods demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The council is now running a photography competition for Holt Country Park, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/your-community/find-out-about-holt-country-park for more.

