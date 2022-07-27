Three north Norfolk beauty spots receive Green Flag awards

A scene from Holt Country Park, which was won a Green Flag Award for the 18th consecutive year.

Three north Norfolk beauty spots have received green flag awards.

Holt Country Park, Pretty Corner Woods near Sheringham and Sadler's Wood near North Walsham have been recognised by the scheme - organised by Keep Britain Tidy - which rewards the best parks and green spaces across the country.

It marks the 18th consecutive year that Holt Country Park has been given the accolade.

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

Councillor Virginia Gay, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “Many congratulations to our countryside team for this acknowledgement of the work that they do day in and day out and in all weathers.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"Year on year, our country park and woodlands are home to friend or family days out, a place to learn about our woodlands and biodiversity, and a clean environment in which to enjoy the natural world which is so vital to all of us.”

Sadler's Wood near North Walsham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC











