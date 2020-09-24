Why was Cromer Pier lit up in green?

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council Archant

Cromer Pier has gone green to mark this year’s Recycle Week.

The popular attraction on the north Norfolk coast is being lit up in green every evening until Sunday, September 27 to mark the awareness week, which is run by government-funded recycling campaign, Recycle Now.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for the environment at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the pier, said: “North Norfolk manages to recycle around 40pc of its waste - a great start, but there is room for improvement.

“It only takes a second to ensure that your recyclable waste items end up in the correct bin. Recycling will keep your carbon footprint down because it reduces the waste going to incineration or landfill. It’s a win-win.”

Recycle Now’s post-lockdown figures show 73pc of people are “people are prepared to change their lifestyles to help the environment”, up from 68 per cent in 2019.

