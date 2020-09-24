Search

Advanced search

Why was Cromer Pier lit up in green?

24 September, 2020 - 09:48
Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

Archant

Cromer Pier has gone green to mark this year’s Recycle Week.

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District CouncilCromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

The popular attraction on the north Norfolk coast is being lit up in green every evening until Sunday, September 27 to mark the awareness week, which is run by government-funded recycling campaign, Recycle Now.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for the environment at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the pier, said: “North Norfolk manages to recycle around 40pc of its waste - a great start, but there is room for improvement.

“It only takes a second to ensure that your recyclable waste items end up in the correct bin. Recycling will keep your carbon footprint down because it reduces the waste going to incineration or landfill. It’s a win-win.”

Recycle Now’s post-lockdown figures show 73pc of people are “people are prepared to change their lifestyles to help the environment”, up from 68 per cent in 2019.

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District CouncilCromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District CouncilCromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

Nigel Lloyd, environment portfolio polder at North Norfolk District Council. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NIGEL LLOYDNigel Lloyd, environment portfolio polder at North Norfolk District Council. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NIGEL LLOYD

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Fishing boat rescued after main engine failure

The Wells RNLI all-weather lifeboat (AWL). Picture: Chris Taylor

Why was Cromer Pier lit up in green?

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council

Four people rescued from leaking yacht on Norfolk coast

Four people have been rescued from a yacht on the Norfolk coast. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Huge pay-offs for departing council bosses revealed - including £388,000 exit package

North Norfolk District Council paid £388,000 in an exit package after a management restructure. Nick Baker (l) left after his joint role with Steve Blatch (r) was scrapped. Picture: Archant

New £57k management roles at Norfolk council criticised as ‘top heavy’

Steve Blatch, chief executive of North Norfolk District Council, which has agreed a new manangement structure. Photo: Archant