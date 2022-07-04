From classic cars to monster trucks - Wheels Festival draws thousands

Gallery

Hot wheels and mean machines drew an estimated 25,000 people to Great Yarmouth this weekend.

The town has hosted its popular Wheels Festival for the first time since 2019 and organisers have been delighted with its success.

Petrolheads flocked from near and far to check out vehicles ranging from vintage cars, motorbikes and fire engines, all the way to American sports cars and monster trucks.

The Two Brothers Stunt Racing Team, the Ken Fox Wall of Death and the Historic Fire Museum were among the other drawcards.

Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, said: "It has been absolutely fantastic - that's been the feedback from visitors and residents alike.

"The traders have been busy, they've had a really good weekend. I've really enjoyed seeing the smiles on everyone's faces.

"People spend hours and hours working on these and it must be great for them to have everyone able to see the hard work they do."