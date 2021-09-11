Pride protest will be held outside Norfolk village sex club

Published: 9:58 AM September 11, 2021 Updated: 11:28 AM September 11, 2021

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

People will be protesting outside a former pub in Norfolk after claims that they have been victims of homophobia and transphobia.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride will be leading a protest outside the building which used to be The Old Hall in Sea Palling today at 1pm.

The protest is in response to a complaint made by Sea Palling Action Group about noise from the property, which in recent years has been used as a sex club.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride said: "In light of the homophobic and transphobic hate transpiring from the Sea Palling Action Group we are proposing holding a peaceful protest in Sea Palling this Saturday at 1pm.

"We would love as many as possible to join us in sending a message to Sea Palling Action Group that homophobia and transphobia is not acceptable.

"Pride is a protest, and a protest we will do."

Norfolk Police attended the former pub in Sea Palling on September 4, which was being used by a group called Norfolk Lab, to prevent a potential breach of the peace.

A spokesman from Norfolk Lab said it was a "not-for-profit community group serving men" which provided a "safe place where members can experiment with these practices in a supervised, non-judgmental, supportive environment."

A spokesperson for Sea Palling Action Group, who had made the initial complaint about the premises, said: "Our aims are to ensure the safety of everyone concerned with the sex club

"Be it the owner, customers or residents of our community.

"Issues with the club had arisen as the club growing bigger each year.

"One of the issues is it being licensed if appropriate.

"We as a group have no issues with any individual or community.

"We want to ensure all concerned are safe.

"That’s all we have asked for.

"Nothing else."

North Norfolk District Council said: "We have previously investigated events held at this address to establish whether any licensing of the venue was required, or indeed whether any licensing or planning regulations over which we have authority were being transgressed.

"Although previously no further action was required, there have recently been a number of new complaints made and we are once again pro-actively investigating the matter from a licensing and planning perspective, in full consultation with our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary.”