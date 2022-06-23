Man, 31, died at home after taking alcohol and drugs

A 31-year-old man died at home after he had taken a lethal mix of alcohol and drugs.

Grant Morris, with an address on Norwich Road in Cromer, was found unresponsive at his home in the early hours of November 24 last year.

The inquest, held at Norfolk Coroners Court on Thursday (June 23), heard that he had a history of mental health problems and that he had been feeling low following a relationship breakdown and his father's terminal cancer diagnosis.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that he died after drinking alcohol and taking medicinal drugs.

His mother Sandra Telford said that Mr Morris had been a car salesman who at one point had worked up to become a manager.

Ms Blake said there was not enough evidence to indicate that Mr Morris intended what happened.

She recorded the cause of his death as drug and alcohol related.















