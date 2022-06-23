News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Man, 31, died at home after taking alcohol and drugs

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:01 PM June 23, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old man died at home after he had taken a lethal mix of alcohol and drugs.

Grant Morris, with an address on Norwich Road in Cromer, was found unresponsive at his home in the early hours of November 24 last year.

The inquest, held at Norfolk Coroners Court on Thursday (June 23), heard that he had a history of mental health problems and that he had been feeling low following a relationship breakdown and his father's terminal cancer diagnosis.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that he died after drinking alcohol and taking medicinal drugs.

His mother Sandra Telford said that Mr Morris had been a car salesman who at one point had worked up to become a manager.

Ms Blake said there was not enough evidence to indicate that Mr Morris intended what happened.

She recorded the cause of his death as drug and alcohol related.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell
  2. 2 More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town
  3. 3 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
  1. 4 'Absolutely shocked' town councillor's lucky escape from ceiling collapse
  2. 5 Villagers 'displeased' as phone box removed in email muddle-up
  3. 6 Town's street food scene booming with new festival launching this summer
  4. 7 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 Headteacher set to depart school after 'proud' 12 years
  6. 9 New hotel could be built in Sheringham
  7. 10 Obituary: The London girl who 'engineered' a full Norfolk life

  





Cromer News

Don't Miss

A pair of colourful bee-eaters at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk.

Video

Bird watchers set to flock to Norfolk quarry after rare bee-eaters spotted

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crowds flocked to beaches including Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far (June 17)

Sweltering heat draws thousands to north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Bird watchers at the quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting.

Gallery

'Amazing' bee-eaters draw bird watchers from across the country

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon