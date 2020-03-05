Bus passenger's missing rucksack contains photographs of her grandchildren

A grandmother fears her rucksack was stolen after she left it on a Sanders bus.

Janet Munro, 79, was travelling on the 12.20pm service from North Walsham to Mundesley on Wednesday, March 4.

As soon as she left the bus near her home in Marina Road, Mundesley, she realised she had forgotten her rucksack, and added: "I was told by Sanders that by the time the bus reached Cromer my rucksack had gone, and it has not been handed in. I also reported it to the police.

"My bank card, bus pass in a red wallet containing emergency numbers in case I'm taken ill, Lung Club card, mobile phone, Panasonic camera, homemade bus timetable with photos of my two grandchildren, a tiny wooden cross, all gone.

"I can't believe that somebody in this little area could be so wicked as to steal other people's property. I don't suppose they can possibly imagine the upset they have caused."