Bus passenger's missing rucksack contains photographs of her grandchildren
PUBLISHED: 11:13 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 05 March 2020
Archant
A grandmother fears her rucksack was stolen after she left it on a Sanders bus.
Janet Munro, 79, was travelling on the 12.20pm service from North Walsham to Mundesley on Wednesday, March 4.
You may also want to watch:
As soon as she left the bus near her home in Marina Road, Mundesley, she realised she had forgotten her rucksack, and added: "I was told by Sanders that by the time the bus reached Cromer my rucksack had gone, and it has not been handed in. I also reported it to the police.
"My bank card, bus pass in a red wallet containing emergency numbers in case I'm taken ill, Lung Club card, mobile phone, Panasonic camera, homemade bus timetable with photos of my two grandchildren, a tiny wooden cross, all gone.
"I can't believe that somebody in this little area could be so wicked as to steal other people's property. I don't suppose they can possibly imagine the upset they have caused."
Comments have been disabled on this article.