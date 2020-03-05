Search

Advanced search

Bus passenger's missing rucksack contains photographs of her grandchildren

PUBLISHED: 11:13 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 05 March 2020

Janet Munro left her rucksack on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Janet Munro left her rucksack on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Archant

A grandmother fears her rucksack was stolen after she left it on a Sanders bus.

Janet Munro, 79, was travelling on the 12.20pm service from North Walsham to Mundesley on Wednesday, March 4.

You may also want to watch:

As soon as she left the bus near her home in Marina Road, Mundesley, she realised she had forgotten her rucksack, and added: "I was told by Sanders that by the time the bus reached Cromer my rucksack had gone, and it has not been handed in. I also reported it to the police.

"My bank card, bus pass in a red wallet containing emergency numbers in case I'm taken ill, Lung Club card, mobile phone, Panasonic camera, homemade bus timetable with photos of my two grandchildren, a tiny wooden cross, all gone.

"I can't believe that somebody in this little area could be so wicked as to steal other people's property. I don't suppose they can possibly imagine the upset they have caused."

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Part of Splash site to be sold for new hotel

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which will be replaced by a new, £12.6 million facility. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young mother motivated to lose more than 6 stone by her one-year-old son

Hannah Nash from Sheringham lost 6st 3.5 lbs and reached her target weight. Before picture. Picture: Jane Keil

Council to buy properties to house the homeless in ‘bold move’

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said buying the properties to temporarily house homeless people was a 'win-win' for the council. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Landlord left with £10,000 bill after tenants went ‘on rampage’

John Etheridge's flat in Stalham which has been left in a bad state by tenants. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Bus passenger’s missing rucksack contains photographs of her grandchildren

Janet Munro left her rucksack on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Customers who miss swimming lessons at Splash in Sheringham due to its closure will be refunded

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is expected to reopen at Easter. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Concerns over second phase of controversial housing estate

Judith Ford and Dennis Willis protesting outside Hoveton village hall at the exhibition to discuss plans for more homes. Pictures: David Bale

MPs vow ‘public duty continues’ amid fears of parliament spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire
Drive 24