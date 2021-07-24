News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'I love the out-of-season peacefulness' Q&A with Graham Jones

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:00 AM July 24, 2021   
Graham Jones, Green candidate for Trunch in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Pictur

Graham Jones - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

People in our community are offering us a window into their lives and love of north Norfolk. This week we chat to Graham Jones, 77, from Antingham.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a former county councillor and district councillor, and I was twice a parliamentary candidate. 

In my life I have been an accountant, managed a major country park near Scunthorpe, worked in the assurance industry, I was also the field sales and marketing executive for Sky covering East Anglia for nine years and my favourite job was working with Traveller and particularly Romany Travellers in Essex. 

I am a member of the North Walsham good neighbours scheme and support the food bank, and I have raised over £10,000 for good causes by organising and directing variety shows at the Sheringham Little Theatre and Cromer Pier. As a human being who cares for people – if I can help I will.

Graham Jones, with his 11th grandchild, Poppy. 

Graham Jones, with his 11th grandchild, Poppy. - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

You may also want to watch:

2. How long have you lived in north Norfolk? the outskirts of Antingham?

I've lived on the outskirts of Antingham for about 25 years. 

Antingham village sign.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Graham Jones lives at Antingham, near North Walsham.  - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Most Read

  1. 1 Goats on a slope return to seaside town for summer grazing
  2. 2 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos
  3. 3 Sunday market cancelled over weather warning
  1. 4 'Cold and desolate' - Anne Robinson's Countdown jibe at Norfolk
  2. 5 Mementoes from 2021 buried in time capsule at new pool
  3. 6 Testing plea for visitors as holiday season heats up
  4. 7 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  5. 8 New summer car parks to open on coast
  6. 9 Council's holiday let sell off after failing to make enough money
  7. 10 School's dinner lady retires after almost 50 years

 3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day? 

Seriously listen to people and try to achieve what is needed without fear or favour or help them to achieve their own ambitions.

4. What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

There are so many but I love the pier at Cromer and the theatre and the Rocket restaurant in Cromer and Felbrigg Hall grounds, the beaches everywhere.

The south front of Felbrigg Hall, north Norfolk. *** Local Caption *** Felbrigg Hall, Gardens and Es

Felbrigg Hall - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

5. What is your favourite pub in north Norfolk?

I'm not much of a pub person but the New Inn at Roughton has a lot going for it.

Seremban Orchid Restaurant, The New Inn, Norwich Road, RoughtonGV's of the new restaurant for a No

The New Inn at Roughton. - Credit: Colin Finch

6. Which shops do you rely on in north Norfolk?

The Butchers Joint in Cromer, Davies fish shop in Cromer,  Waitrose (it's close) and Lidl (its good value) and electrical store JB Postle and Sons in North Walsham, it's very customer care orientated.

7. What is your favourite place to go and eat in north Norfolk?

The Rocket Cromer, Vernon Arms Southrepps, Felbrigg Hall cafe, when it’s in full swing, and occasionally Roughton Farm shop restaurant. Byfords in Holt and Cookies near Cley for fish meals.

8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you? 

Gosh! There are so many – a walk on the coast or one of our countless other areas such as the Southrepps common nature reserve followed by a meal and an evening in a folk club or poetry group.

9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors? 

Again so many – for families BeWILDerwood at Hoveton, the Pier at Cromer, the lifeboat museum in Cromer, and any one of a dozen churches such as Cromer or North Walsham parish churches.

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero? 

I don’t really have a hero or heroine – I admire so many people and North Norfolk is awash with people doing good for others and usually with little recognition.

Paul Oakes of North Walsham is a local hero who has done so much good for others and is now going through a difficult time.

From left, Paul Oakes,

Courtesy of Paul Oakes - Credit: Courtesy of Paul Oakes

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The local people, the peacefulness out of season, the wildlife, the good food, but mostly the independent nature of the truly local people like Janet Monroe of Mundesley. 


   

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arm

Coronavirus

Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham station's new, passenger-friendly platform.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norfolk Live

Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at  Holt Rugby Football Club.

'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Nigel Lloyd from North Norfolk District Council

New seaside loo uses no water, power or chemicals

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus