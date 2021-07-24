'I love the out-of-season peacefulness' Q&A with Graham Jones

Published: 8:00 AM July 24, 2021

People in our community are offering us a window into their lives and love of north Norfolk. This week we chat to Graham Jones, 77, from Antingham.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am a former county councillor and district councillor, and I was twice a parliamentary candidate.

In my life I have been an accountant, managed a major country park near Scunthorpe, worked in the assurance industry, I was also the field sales and marketing executive for Sky covering East Anglia for nine years and my favourite job was working with Traveller and particularly Romany Travellers in Essex.

I am a member of the North Walsham good neighbours scheme and support the food bank, and I have raised over £10,000 for good causes by organising and directing variety shows at the Sheringham Little Theatre and Cromer Pier. As a human being who cares for people – if I can help I will.

Graham Jones, with his 11th grandchild, Poppy. - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

2. How long have you lived in north Norfolk? the outskirts of Antingham?

I've lived on the outskirts of Antingham for about 25 years.

Graham Jones lives at Antingham, near North Walsham. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Seriously listen to people and try to achieve what is needed without fear or favour or help them to achieve their own ambitions.

4. What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

There are so many but I love the pier at Cromer and the theatre and the Rocket restaurant in Cromer and Felbrigg Hall grounds, the beaches everywhere.

Felbrigg Hall - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

5. What is your favourite pub in north Norfolk?

I'm not much of a pub person but the New Inn at Roughton has a lot going for it.

The New Inn at Roughton. - Credit: Colin Finch

6. Which shops do you rely on in north Norfolk?

The Butchers Joint in Cromer, Davies fish shop in Cromer, Waitrose (it's close) and Lidl (its good value) and electrical store JB Postle and Sons in North Walsham, it's very customer care orientated.

7. What is your favourite place to go and eat in north Norfolk?

The Rocket Cromer, Vernon Arms Southrepps, Felbrigg Hall cafe, when it’s in full swing, and occasionally Roughton Farm shop restaurant. Byfords in Holt and Cookies near Cley for fish meals.

8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Gosh! There are so many – a walk on the coast or one of our countless other areas such as the Southrepps common nature reserve followed by a meal and an evening in a folk club or poetry group.

9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Again so many – for families BeWILDerwood at Hoveton, the Pier at Cromer, the lifeboat museum in Cromer, and any one of a dozen churches such as Cromer or North Walsham parish churches.

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I don’t really have a hero or heroine – I admire so many people and North Norfolk is awash with people doing good for others and usually with little recognition.

Paul Oakes of North Walsham is a local hero who has done so much good for others and is now going through a difficult time.

Courtesy of Paul Oakes - Credit: Courtesy of Paul Oakes

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The local people, the peacefulness out of season, the wildlife, the good food, but mostly the independent nature of the truly local people like Janet Monroe of Mundesley.



