Published: 1:04 PM August 26, 2021

Graffiti has been removed from Oakes Playing Field in Cawston - Credit: DONNA-LOUSIE BISHOP

A north Norfolk playing field has been restored to its former glory following “mindless” vandalism.

Play equipment and signs at Oakes Playing Field, behind Cawston Village Hall, were targeted and covered in graffiti in June.

Spray paint covered the skate park, shelter, and climbing rock, leaving residents in the village, between Aylsham and Reepham, disappointed.

Now it has been professionally removed following a meeting of the Cawston Parish Council.

Clerk Lloyd Mills said: "It was agreed to get all the graffiti on the playing field professionally removed as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“At [a future] meeting, the council will discuss improvements and updating the equipment, including the possibility of engaging a graffiti artist to work with local children.”

He added that ideas had already been suggested.

"The council has been discussing how to improve the field and its equipment.

“We are aware there is a need for more shelter, especially for those bringing small children to the park on sunny days.

“We will look to improving the skateboard park too - a half pipe has been suggested.”

Residents rallied together to raise funds to help clean the graffiti, which also appeared in other locations around the village. A working group has been organised to get rid of the remaining spray paint.

Other areas in the village were also targeted, including the walkway between Stocks Loke and Chapel Street, the entrance of Paul Engelhard Way, and under the bridge along a section of Marriott’s Way. There was also graffiti at the bus stop on Chapel Street, which has now been removed.

So far £290 has been raised and Cawston Parish Council has been working with the group to decide the best cause of action since the incident.

The damage is believed to have happened overnight on Friday, June 11. Officers from Norfolk police were informed and carried out enquiries about the purchase of spray paint in the area.