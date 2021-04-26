News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Student's stunning portrait shows different side to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:14 AM April 26, 2021   
Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne with the Covid-19-inspired portrait of her friend, Eve Armstrong.

Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne with the Covid-19-inspired portrait of her friend, Eve Armstrong. - Credit: Supplied by Cromer Academy / Inspiration Trust

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a range of negative emotions, but Cromer student Grace Gascoyne wanted to show it in a different light for an art project.

Grace, 16, created a black and white portrait of her friend and schoolmate, Eve Armstrong, for an GCSE art class at Cromer Academy.

The Year 11 student, who lives in the town, said: "It shows content acceptance of the current global pandemic. Previous paintings with the same subject have expressed anger and frustration. I wanted to portray a different emotion."

Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne's Covid-19-inspired portrait of her friend, Eve Armstrong.

Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne's Covid-19-inspired portrait of her friend, Eve Armstrong. - Credit: Grace Gascoyne

Grace said she used mostly chalk, and also acrylic paint for details. She said the piece took about eight hours to complete.

She said she had always enjoyed art, and wanted to go on studying it.

Grace said: "I enjoy the final outcome and creating realistic portraits. I also enjoy taking pictures during different stages and watching the piece develop.
I'm going to City of Norwich School sixth form to study A-level art. 

"I aim to study portrait art at a university in London. I will continue to draw as a hobby as I enjoy it so much."

Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne with several portraits she had done as part of her art studies.

Cromer Academy student Grace Gascoyne with several portraits she had done as part of her art studies. - Credit: Supplied by Cromer Academy / Inspiration Trust


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dancers' dilemma: Pier show cast priced out by Airbnb
  2. 2 5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021
  3. 3 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
  1. 4 £6.5m farm and seven-bedroom house bought by local firm, accounts show
  2. 5 'Truly sorry' - Former rival pays damages to Norfolk MP
  3. 6 11 things you can do to celebrate Norfolk Day 2021 
  4. 7 County council election 2021: Who is standing in north Norfolk?
  5. 8 Hospital owner vows 'never again' as liquidator called in
  6. 9 Police Federation boss warns of 'summer of disorder' in Norfolk
  7. 10 Ramblers call for solution to end flooding on riverside footpath
Coronavirus
Education News
Arts & Culture
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

influencer and health coach Carly Rowena lost her opal wedding ring (pictured) on a trip to Cromer.

Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Barrow Common, Norfolk

Nature lovers' dream? Two wildlife paradises for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Terry Wilding, inset, with a map of his proposed £500m light railway route across north Norfolk. Ima

Campaigner 'more convinced than ever' about new light rail link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A photo by Thomas Woods, Year 7, which won first place in a Cromer Academy photography competition. 

Gallery

Cromer captured in stunning detail by academy students

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus