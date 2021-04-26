Student's stunning portrait shows different side to Covid
- Credit: Supplied by Cromer Academy / Inspiration Trust
The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a range of negative emotions, but Cromer student Grace Gascoyne wanted to show it in a different light for an art project.
Grace, 16, created a black and white portrait of her friend and schoolmate, Eve Armstrong, for an GCSE art class at Cromer Academy.
The Year 11 student, who lives in the town, said: "It shows content acceptance of the current global pandemic. Previous paintings with the same subject have expressed anger and frustration. I wanted to portray a different emotion."
Grace said she used mostly chalk, and also acrylic paint for details. She said the piece took about eight hours to complete.
She said she had always enjoyed art, and wanted to go on studying it.
Grace said: "I enjoy the final outcome and creating realistic portraits. I also enjoy taking pictures during different stages and watching the piece develop.
I'm going to City of Norwich School sixth form to study A-level art.
"I aim to study portrait art at a university in London. I will continue to draw as a hobby as I enjoy it so much."
