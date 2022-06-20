Mammoths returning to north Norfolk coast this summer

One of the mammoth sculptures coming to the north Norfolk coast this summer. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Mammoths are returning to north Norfolk this summer as part of a trail of prehistoric sculptures.

The GoGoDiscover Trail, featuring 55 T-rex and 24 steppe mammoths, will run from June 27 to September 10.

Eight of the mammoths will be found along north Norfolk's coast, with two having been bought by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The first, painted by local artist Phil Daniels, will sit in East Runton. The second is the climate change-themed Lumi, taking residence in Cart Gap.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture said: "We hope that these steppe mammoths will be a striking addition to North Norfolk's Deep History Coast."

The trail helps to raise funds for Break, an East Anglian charity working to improve the lives of children who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.











