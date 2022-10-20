Dinos and mammoths go on permanent show in north Norfolk

Mammoths and dinosaurs have found their 'forever homes' in north Norfolk following a charity sculpture trail.

Some of the sculptures - part of a 'GoGoDiscover' trail over summer - were bought by businesses around the district for permanent display.

Aylsham Garden Centre has bought a mammoth called Mow, which is covered in artificial grass. Mow was designed by artist Alix Carter, and garden centre manager Scott Meadows-Wright said it had already had a "great reaction" from visitors.

Aylsham garden Centre staff members Jess Kidman, left, and Nikki Aldiss with Mow the mammoth. - Credit: Aylsham Garden Centre

Mr Meadows-Wright said: "Children love it and we've had a lot of people taking selfies and posting them to our Facebook page."

The garden centre is running a competition for anyone who posts a photo with Mow - the winner will receive a £25 gift voucher.

Another mammoth is at the White Horse pub in Overstrand.

Yuuki the mammoth at the White Horse in Overstrand. - Credit: The White Horse

Lucie Gillett, hotel manager, said 'Yuuki' was "detailed and beautiful". Designed by Rachael Butler, one side depicts a positive, sustainable vision of the future, and the other shows a sad, polluted world.

Ms Gillett said: "It's relevant here because we live in such a beautiful place, and cliff erosion is an important issue in this part of the world.

"Yuuki is a Japanese word meaning courage. He will go on permanent display in the garden and seems to have caused quite a lot of interest already."

A t-rex called Doug the Dino has been bought by the West Runton Beach Cafe, which is now closed for the winter season.

Doug the Dino at the West Runton Beach Cafe. - Credit: West Runton Beach Cafe

Louise O'Shea with Doug the Dino at the West Runton Beach Cafe. - Credit: West Runton Beach Cafe

Louise O'Shea, from the cafe, said: "He will live outside when we reopen in March, beside our huts on the patio, looking out across the sea for everyone to enjoy.

"With a fantastic local charity receiving the funds, it was a win-win for all involved.

"The artist Matt Reeve did a fantastic job of creating him - sponsored by Roarr Dinosaur Park - for him to look like a fossil. It's was very apt for here at West Runton, one of the best fossilising sites in the country."

There is another mammoth - this one called Greatole - at the Dormy House Hotel in West Runton.

Greatole the mammoth is now on display at the Dormy House Hotel in West Runton. - Credit: Supplied by the Dormy House

Designed by the artist is Cor Blimey, it is decorated with Norfolk dialect phrases such as 'that's a rummin' and 'she's a booty'.

Steve Brundell, owner of the Dormy House, said: "We got it because West Runton is a world heritage site for the mammoth that was found here."

Mammoths and dinos: A successful show

The GoGoDiscover trail saw 55 t-rex and 24 mammoth sculptures go on show. The dinosaurs were in Norwich and most of the mammoths were scattered around the rest of the county.

The trail was a fundraiser for the young people's charity Break, and it raised £427,400 when the sculptures were sold at auction on September 28.

North Norfolk District Council sponsored two of the mammoths - Margaret’s Mammoth in West Runton and another called Lumi in Cart Gap. The council has bought the mammoths and they will be staying in north Norfolk.

Margaret’s Mammoth was created by Phil Daniels, who also created the Steppe Mammoth located in Pensthorpe Natural Park. This mammoth was named after Margaret Hems, who discovered the most complete steppe mammoth skeleton found anywhere in the world, near the site in 1990.



