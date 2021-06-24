£1,100 raised for charity as Gitte braves the shave

Published: 11:43 AM June 24, 2021

Gitte Fayers, from Swanton Abbott, had her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. - Credit: Supplied by Gitte Fayers

A carer from Swanton Abbott has raised £1,100 for Macmillan Cancer Support, after being inspired by the work the charity does to help others.

Gitte Fayers, 65, raised the money as part of Macmillan's Brave The Shave event which involved her having a local hairdresser, Michelle Baker, cut off her shoulder-length hair.

Mrs Fayers, who cares for her husband, said: "I admire the work of the Macmillan nurses and have heard so many good things about them - thank God I haven't had to use them yet. It's a very important cause, especially now."

On the day of the head shave, she hosted a small garden party and raised another £90 her total. She said her hair was long enough that she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Mrs Fayers said she was still adjusting to her new hairstyle.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It felt quite cold afterwards - the next day I was wearing a woolly hat indoors."