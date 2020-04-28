Search

Advanced search

Girl, nine, raised £2085 for charity by shaving head

PUBLISHED: 09:57 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 28 April 2020

Florence Fagan, nine, has raised £2085 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need by having her head shaved.Picture: John Fagan

Florence Fagan, nine, has raised £2085 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need by having her head shaved.Picture: John Fagan

Archant

A nine-year-old girl raised £2,085 for charity by having her head shaved.

Florence Fagan, from North Walsham, had set a target of raising just £200 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I was inspired by someone who shaved their hair and I feel bad for children in need. I wanted to help people’s lives.”

After raising the money, she said: “I feel so proud of myself and thanks to you all. I can’t believe I did it, it already feels so different. I think you are all very kind for donating and I would love to see if I’ve inspired anyone.”

Her father John Fagan said: “This was a very brave thing for her to do. Florence has had a tough year dealing with anxiety, so we were really surprised she wanted to do this. We are super-proud of her.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research. North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Warning coastal town’s tourism sector could face second ‘bleak’ summer amid lockdown

Businesses in Sheringham are yet facing more disruption after a ‘touch and go’ 2019 summer season, due to the national lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Man bailed after cannabis plants found at village house

Police at scene in Walcott. Pictures: supplied

What are you looking forward to doing when the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips on the beach. What are you most looking forward to doing whne the lockdown is over? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Girl, nine, raised £2085 for charity by shaving head

Florence Fagan, nine, has raised £2085 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need by having her head shaved.Picture: John Fagan

LISTEN: Hospital boss admits staff burnout fears - but says they’re onto it

Sam Higginson, the chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Meet the Norfolk scientist working on a coronavirus treatment

Claire Tebbutt in an IONTAS lab researching coronavirus treatment. Picture: IONTAS

Breweries’ survival fears as pubs look set to remain closed

John Hughes, second from left and brother Paul, second from right, at Redwell Brewing. John Hughes said breweries were falling through the cracks. Pic: John Hughes

Lockdown means we can only look on as April is sunniest on record

Chapelfield Gardens bathed in sunshine over the Easter weekend but with few people due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24