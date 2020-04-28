Girl, nine, raised £2085 for charity by shaving head

Florence Fagan, nine, has raised £2085 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need by having her head shaved.Picture: John Fagan Archant

A nine-year-old girl raised £2,085 for charity by having her head shaved.

Florence Fagan, from North Walsham, had set a target of raising just £200 for The Big Night In Appeal with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.

She said: “I was inspired by someone who shaved their hair and I feel bad for children in need. I wanted to help people’s lives.”

After raising the money, she said: “I feel so proud of myself and thanks to you all. I can’t believe I did it, it already feels so different. I think you are all very kind for donating and I would love to see if I’ve inspired anyone.”

Her father John Fagan said: “This was a very brave thing for her to do. Florence has had a tough year dealing with anxiety, so we were really surprised she wanted to do this. We are super-proud of her.”