Book of local walks published by retired lecturer

Published: 3:12 PM August 25, 2021

Gill Cullingford, who has written the book Walks Around Edingthorpe. - Credit: Supplied by Gill Cullingford

The beauty and historical fabric of the countryside around her village have prompted a retired education lecturer to write a "book of local walks".

Gill Cullingford, who lives at Edingthorpe, near North Walsham, said the book had become her project during lockdown.

Dr Cullingford said: "I realised how many interesting walks were on the doorstep, including ancient woodlands, Norfolk’s only canal and the remains of a local railway line.

"Then there are the beautiful local churches, often visible from miles away. The coast at Bacton is within walking distance too.

"Some curious place names on local maps, such as Dead Man’s Grave and Gibbet Piece led me to research the local history of the area.

"It was so interesting that I thought I would write it all down, together with the routes for favourite walks."

Edingthorpe church. - Credit: Colin Finch

Dr Cullingford said Edingthorpe was a wonderful place to explore.

She said: "[It] is set in attractive countryside with arable fields crossed by hedgerows, many with mature trees.

"There is a network of footpaths, some of which may date back to Anglo-Saxon times, as well as quiet lanes which were established by the Norfolk Coast Partnership and Natural England to provide a network of smaller roads that link rights of way and cater for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

"The walks include Bacton and Pigneys Woods which have a network of paths and are rich in wildlife."

The 80-page book Walks Around Edingthorpe covers 12 walks of between one and five miles, many of which can be joined up to form longer routes.

Dr Cullingford said: "Each walk has a map and directions, together with notes on local history, the natural environment and other interesting features that might be found on the way.

"Having drafted the routes, I enlisted the help of friends to walk them and check the directions, which proved to be essential.

"They also provided some of the colour photographs."

The book is available for £5.99 from Showcase Gallery in North Walsham's Market Place and the North Walsham Information And Heritage Centre in Vicarage Street.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of Edingthorpe's All Saints Church.