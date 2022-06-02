Giant six-tier cake cut in Holt as celebrations get under way
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A giant cake featuring a fondant corgi was the towering treat at the centre of Holt's jubilee celebrations.
Lady Dannatt, the Queen's representative in Norfolk, did the honours slicing into the impressive confection made by the Sugared Rose Cake Company.
The ceremony, attended by a raft of civic dignitaries including town mayor Rodney Smith, kicked off Holt's jubilee celebrations centred in the market place.
Town clerk Gemma Harrison hailed the atmosphere as well as the dressing-up efforts of townsfolk who were awash with red, white, and blue embracing the spirit of the platinum jubilee.
"I was so impressed. It was amazing," she said.
"As soon as the town crier Jason Bell spoke you could hear a pin drop and everyone just roared and clapped at the end of the speeches."
Although Lady Dannatt had made the first cut the cake would be sliced up and given out for free to everyone at the street party, she added.
Celebrations were going on all day culminating in choirs, a piper, the lighting of the beacon, and fireworks - all in the half hour from 9.15pm to 9.45pm.