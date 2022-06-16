Youngster plans coastal trek to raise money for rugby club

Young rugby player George Oakes is to walk along the Norfolk coast in a fundraiser for his team. - Credit: Supplied by Lee Oakes

Rugby-mad George Oakes is getting ready to embark on an epic 20-mile trek along the north Norfolk coast so his team can buy new kit.

The 12-year-old from Wendling, near Dereham, plans to walk from Wells-next-the-Sea to Sheringham to fundraise for the Norwich RFU youth 13s team. The team is moving from mini rugby to youth rugby in September so needs more specialist equipment.

George said: "I have decided to raise funds by walking, jogging and side-stepping 20 miles along the north Norfolk coast from Wells to Sheringham, rugby ball in hand.

"Rugby is very important to me because it teaches me sportsmanship, how to be a part of a team, core values, respect and discipline.

"Any money raised will be spent on the team, providing training equipment, team kits, coaching equipment and tours."

George, who goes to Northgate High School in Dereham, is already over halfway towards his £200 fundraising goal ahead of the July 10 walk.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/georges-20-mile-north-norfolk-coastal-walk



