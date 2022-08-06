Platform offering stunning views of north Norfolk coast reopens

The gazebo at Sheringham Park has reopened after extensive repairs - Credit: National Trust/Kezia Everson

A platform which offers views of Norfolk's stunning coastline and countryside has reopened.

Visitors to Sheringham Park can once again climb to the top of the gazebo - and witness a magnificent spectacle at the summit.

A view along the coast from the gazebo at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kezia Everson

The structure was initially closed in 2020 due to Covid restrictions and remained shut following inspections which revealed a number of defects.

Two smaller viewing towers within the wild garden have also recently reopened following essential repairs.

Located at the top of Oak Wood behind Sheringham Hall, the gazebo was a gift of Mildred Cordeaux, cousin of the last owner, Thomas Upcher, and was officially opened by Prince Charles in March 1988.

The gazebo viewing tower at Sheringham Park has finally reopened to the public - Credit: National Trust/Kezia Everson

It was not a feature of Humphry Repton’s original design for the park, but Cordeaux remembered an old viewing structure in the same location during her childhood.

Ella Akinlade, general manager of the park, said: "‘It is wonderful that this highlight of Sheringham Park is open to visitors again.

"The birds-eye views from the top give a different perspective of the rolling Humphry Repton landscape below."

View of the estate from the gazebo at Sheringham Park - Credit: National Trust/John Miller

The tower offers extensive views over the oak tree canopy to the sea and along the Norfolk coast.

On a clear day, views stretch from Sheringham to the east and to Wells and Weybourne to the west.

The gazebo is also a good place to look out for purple hairstreak butterflies, which feed on honeydew in the oak leaf canopy over the summer months.

Female purple hairstreak butterfly on an oak leaf at Sheringham Park - Credit: National Trust/Rob Coleman

Sheringham Park owes a great debt to local running club, the Breakfast Club, which raised funds towards this restoration project by running a marathon around the park.

Members completed the task in May by running multiple laps around a mile loop at Weybourne Heath.

Ms Akinlade added: "It goes without saying that we are incredibly grateful to the members of the Breakfast Club for their extraordinary generosity."

An old gazebo sign on a gate post at Sheringham Park - Credit: National Trust/Rob Coleman

Structural issues with the gazebo were caused by its long exposure to the elements and the nature of its construction.

Structural engineers Rossi Long Ltd designed timber repairs and bespoke new steel junction connections for areas where reforming traditional timber joints were no longer feasible.

The repairs were undertaken by Bawburgh Installations Ltd.

View towards the North Sea from the gazebo at Sheringham Park - Credit: National Trust/John Miller

A view of the estate from the gazebo at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kezia Everson



