News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Video

People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:07 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 9:18 PM September 16, 2021
People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. 

People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. - Credit: Stephen Foster

People were told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in Cromer. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out a warning for people to avoid the Holt Road area. 

The incident was first reported around 6.10pm this evening [Thursday, September 16].

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed they were dealing with a suspected gas leak from a business premises. 

On Facebook, they wrote: “We are currently dealing with an incident in the Holt Road area of Cromer.

You may also want to watch:

"We are advising everyone to avoid the area where possible. Local residents are advised to close all doors and windows until further notice.”

Police units were also assisting at the scene. 

Most Read

  1. 1 People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak
  2. 2 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  3. 3 Excitement as heritage railway's 1940s weekend returns
  1. 4 'The ultimate challenge' - The man building a boat to beat a world record
  2. 5 North Norfolk nostalgia: Sheringham Splash in the 1980s and 1990s
  3. 6 Hundreds of noisy neighbour complaints in North Norfolk during pandemic
  4. 7 Delays expected on A149 due to roadworks
  5. 8 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
  6. 9 'A man of the people' - Heartfelt tribute to Bayfield Hall owner, Robin Combe
  7. 10 'Being driven inland' - Bus drivers can't afford coast, says company boss

The gas leak has now been made safe.

 

Norfolk Live
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

woodlands leisure centre

Sheringham leisure centre announces closure

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
cromer bowls green

Norfolk Live

Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
new street cromer front

Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon