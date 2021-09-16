Video
People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak
Published: 8:07 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 9:18 PM September 16, 2021
People were told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in Cromer.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out a warning for people to avoid the Holt Road area.
The incident was first reported around 6.10pm this evening [Thursday, September 16].
A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed they were dealing with a suspected gas leak from a business premises.
On Facebook, they wrote: “We are currently dealing with an incident in the Holt Road area of Cromer.
"We are advising everyone to avoid the area where possible. Local residents are advised to close all doors and windows until further notice.”
Police units were also assisting at the scene.
The gas leak has now been made safe.