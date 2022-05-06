Duo hopes new tune can help victims of war in Ukraine
- Credit: Supplied by Gary Hughes
Like many of us, Gary Hughes has grappled with feelings of shock and frustration since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The 62-year-old from Sheringham, who has been writing and recording music since the 1970s, turned his emotion into a song after getting in touch with an old school friend, Steve Page.
Mr Hughes, who is a security supervisor at Norwich Airport, said: "We both felt absolutely appalled at what was happening to the civilians in Ukraine and incredibly impressed by their defiance and willingness to defend their country.
"Frustratingly, neither of us felt financially able to help, but then I came up with the idea of using this song as a potential fundraiser."
Mr Page, who lives in Walsall, added words to a piece Mr Hughes had written.
Mr Hughes said: "Shortly before the awful Russian invasion of Ukraine began, I wrote a song and I was thinking about how good it would be to be able to go on holiday again so I called the song 'Blue Sky Over Golden Sands' and asked Steve to do his stuff."
It was only after he had written the music, Mr Hughes said, that he realised the title of the song described the Ukrainian flag.
'I’d find my feet and shout of reason,' the song goes. 'I’d speak of freedom, love and war. I’d make my object lesson wisdom, I’d point to history, nothing more.'
Mr Hughes said he and Mr Page had long believed in the power of music to make a difference in the world.
He said: "We started our first band along with a couple of friends in 1977 during the punk era, with Steve on guitar and vocals and myself on bass guitar.
"Steve started writing songs straight away but everyone seemed to think I was the most natural musician and I quickly became more interested in learning how to make the songs sound 'technically' better."
Mr Hughes said they were hoping to record the song in a professional studio, and have asked anyone who could help with that to get in touch with him by email at gary.hughes777@icloud.com.
Any proceeds they made from sales of the song would be donated to a charity to help Ukrainians.