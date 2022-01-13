'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

William Chandler, inset, who runs the Gangway in Cromer and Sheringham, which is about to take over running the Potting Shed cafe in Overstrand Garden Centre. - Credit: Archant/Gangway

A garden centre cafe that closed during the first lockdown is preparing to reopen under new management.

The Potting Shed, at Overstrand Garden Centre, has not been open since March 2020 - but the owners of the Gangway cafe bars in Cromer and Sheringham are now poised to take over.

In November, the garden centre posted on social media they were looking for someone to take over running the cafe.

The garden outside the Potting Shed cafe at Overstrand Garden Centre. - Credit: Gangway

William Chandler, owner of the Gangway, said: "They like the style of what we do and thought we'd be a good fit."

The cafe will be refurbished to make it look more like the Gangway's two other venues.

"We'll be painting it Gangway blue," Mr Chandler said.

The cafe will open by the end of February or beginning of March.

It will serve alcohol but will be focus on coffee, cakes, snacks, lunches and brunches - while promoting locally-produced drinks.

Victoria Sheridan, owner of Overstrand Garden Centre, said: "We're super excited to work alongside a local reputable company that had been doing really well.

"We're looking forward to 2022 and what the collaboration will bring this year."

The Potting Shed cafe at Overstrand Garden Centre has not been open since March 2020. - Credit: Gangway

Mr Chandler also said that the cafe's garden will create opportunities to do events in the evenings like cocktail master classes and wine-tastings.

The Potting Shed will follow the garden centre's opening hours of 9am to 5pm. During winter months it will close at 4pm.

At the moment, the Cromer branch of the Gangway is being refurbished and is due to reopen again on Friday (January 14).

Mr Chandler said the cafe doubled in size last year after they took over the neighbouring premises.

They are now extending the bar to speed up waiting time for people ordering drinks.

Logan Smith and William Chandler outside the Gangway on Church St in Cromer when it opened in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The Cromer location started trading in 2019, having been opened by East Coast Bars, a small bar business based on the north Norfolk coast established in the summer of 2014 with Holt Festival being its first ever event.

The micropub sells craft beers from local breweries such as Norfolk Brewhouse and Redwell, wines from CH Wines, as well as coffees and cocktails.

Last October, they opened another branch on Sutton Approach in Sheringham.







