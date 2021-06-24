News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Caravan site applies to be able to open during winter months

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:18 AM June 24, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer.

NNDC headquarters. Permission has been sought to use caravans on a site at Blakeney for eight weeks at the start of the year. - Credit: Colin Finch

The question of whether a caravan site will be able to open for eight weeks of winter is due to be debated by North Norfolk District Council. 

Galley Hill caravan site in Langham Road, Blakeney has applied to the council to allow caravans to be used on-site between January 2 and March 20 - which is not allowed now.

Victoria Holliday, ward councillor for Coastal, asked for the application to go before the council's development committee because of concerns over its possible impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and the council's "dark skies" policy.  

Blakeney Parish Council also objects to the idea, but a council officer's report recommends it be approved, for a maximum of six caravans. 

The report said: "It is considered that the benefits from the scheme would relate to economic benefit of an additional period of holiday accommodation at the site and enhancing the visitor economy especially with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."


